A woman and her brother were killed when their pickup truck collided with a tractor trailer in Lancaster County Saturday night. Northern Regional Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Main Street (Route 72) and Graystone Road in East Petersburg Boro around 9pm. The Coroner’s Office identifies the victims as 21-year old Brandie Kasper and 18-year old Leonard Kasper both of Mount Joy. The truck driver was treated at the scene. The investigation continues.