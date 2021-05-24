Biker Dies In York Co. Crash

A New Freedom man was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle in York County over the weekend. The Coroner’s Office says 55-year old Chuck Fowler died after he ran off Arnold Road in Manheim Township and drove into some woods late Saturday afternoon. Speed was said to be a factor. Fowler was not wearing a helmet. Northern York County Regional Police is investigating. Meanwhile, one person is being treated at a local hospital after an accident between a vehicle and train on Saturday morning. Officials say it happened along the 1200-block of Cly Road just south of Goldsboro. We have no word on their condition.