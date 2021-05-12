Suspect Wanted After Trooper Hit By Vehicle In Lancaster Co.

A Lancaster County man who hit a state trooper with a vehicle is on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous. State Police say 18-year old David Pratt of East Lampeter Township was a passenger in a car that was pulled over for a traffic stop along the 1600 block of Lincoln Highway East just before 2:30a Tuesday morning. The driver exited the vehicle, and Pratt gave the officer a fake name. Pratt then jumped into the driver’s seat and took off, hitting the trooper, who then shot at the vehicle as it sped away. The trooper was treated for injuries and released. Pratt has been charged with multiple crimes including aggravated assault plus he has an active arrest warrant for robbery and other charges from September of last year. Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Pratt is asked to call 911.