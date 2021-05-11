PA COVID-19 Update Monday PM

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 10, there were 1,023 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 1,376 new cases reported Sunday, May 9, for a two-day total of 2,399 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,174,687.

There are 1,924 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 427 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Cumulatively, the majority of COVID cases are in 20- to 29-year-olds (207,938), followed by 30- to 39-year-olds (179,510) as indicated by the COVID-19 dashboard (https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Cases.aspx).

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is starting to come down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 30 – May 6 stood at 6.6%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, May 8, there were 11 new deaths and as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, May 9, there were 7 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 26,550 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1. On Friday, April 23, the CDC and FDA notified all COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine has been lifted. Following the announcement, Pennsylvania resumed Janssen vaccinations. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, May 10, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 52.6% of its entire population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, May 10, 45.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, May 10, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 9,232,573 total vaccine doses as of Monday, May 10.

3,897,192 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 68,900 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,761,455 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

5,658,647 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 9,556,320 doses will have been allocated through May 15: 320,320 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 297,520 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, we have administered 9,232,573 doses total through May 10: First/single doses: 5,658,647 administered Second doses: 3,573,926 administered



Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Fully vaccinated people are permitted to participate in some activities without a mask based on CDC guidance. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 156,842 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,467,488 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 71,232 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,949 cases among employees, for a total of 86,181 at 1,590 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,189 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 28,025 of our total cases are among health care workers.

