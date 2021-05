An autopsy is scheduled for this morning on York’s 3rd homicide of the year. York City Police say the 41-year-old man died early Tuesday morning after being shot along the 300 block of Smyser Street. Meanwhile, a 19-year old was wounded by gunfire Monday night while in a parking lot along the 900-block of Loucks Road. Anyone who can help the investigation can text a tip to ‘YORKTIPS’ at 847-411.