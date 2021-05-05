Another Body Found In The Susquehanna River, Another Body Identified

For the second time this week, a body has been pulled from the Susquehanna River. Susquehanna Regional police say a kayaker found the latest body near the Riverfront Northwest River Trail along the 500 block of Vinegar Ferry Road of East Donegal Township at around noon on Tuesday. An autopsy will be performed today to help determine the identity. Meanwhile, the body discovered Monday morning at the York Haven Hydroelectric plant near Conoy Township has been identified as 32-year-old Ashley Dawn Taylor of Newport, Perry County.