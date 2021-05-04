Two Local Men Sentenced For Drug-Related Crimes

A Lancaster city man convicted of shooting a man during a drug deal has been sentenced. Lancaster Online reports that 42-year old Chappell Williams was ordered to serve from 16.5-to-33 years in prison for the February-2019 shooting. The victim survived. Meanwhile, the York Daily Record reports that a Philadelphia man has been sentenced for selling a fatal dose of a man in Fairview Township in May of 2017. The District Attorney’s Office says 31-year old Erbert Jackson Jr was given from 2.5-to-5 years in prison after he pleaded no contest on Monday to involuntary manslaughter. The plea means he did not admit guilt but acknowledged that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him of the crime.