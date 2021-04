A woman has been arrested after a Cumberland County traffic accident kills a York County man. Police say 33-year old Krystin Marchese is accused of causing a 4-vehicle crash on Route 11/15 in East Pennsboro Tuesday afternoon. Officers say 58-year old Lee Potteiger of Lewisberry was killed and several other people were injured. Police allege Marchese was under the influence of controlled substances at the time. She is being held in the Cumberland County Prison without bail.