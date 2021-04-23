Second Shooting Victim Dies In Cumberland County

A woman who was seriously wounded by her husband during a domestic incident earlier this month in Cumberland County has died from her injuries. East Pennsboro Township Police responded to a 911 call for a double shooting at the home along the first block of Greenmont Drive back on April-10. Officers arrived to find a daughter shot dead. The wounded wife was taken to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital where she died this week. The suspect, 78-year old John Miller has been charged with criminal homicide. Miller is being held without bail in the Cumberland County Prison.