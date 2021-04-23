Guilty Plea In York City Police Shooting

A York City man who was shot by police while holding a BB gun during a mental health crisis has pleaded guilty to terroristic threats and simple assault. The York Daily Record reports that 33-year old Donovain Saulisbury ignored police commands to drop the BB gun when officers shot him. It happened in September-2019 on East North Street near North Duke Street in York. In return for the plea, more serious charges including aggravated assault were dropped. Saulisbury will spend the first six months of his sentence on house arrest. He will also undergo mental health and drug and alcohol evaluations and get treatment. He was also given 5-years probation.