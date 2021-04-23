Body Found In Lancaster Co. Believed To Be Missing Amish Woman

The remains recently found in Lancaster County are believed to be those of a missing 18-year old Amish woman. Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams says Linda Stoltzfoos disappeared last June-21 as she walked home from a church service in Upper Leacock Township. Later, East Lampeter Township Police used surveillance video to arrest 35-year old Justo Smoker of Paradise Township. Smoker was initially charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment. But when authorities matched DNA samples from the suspect to buried clothing items from Stoltzfoos, prosecutors added a homicide charge late last year. On Thursday, D-A Adams said investigators believe Smoker killed Stoltzfoos within hours of kidnapping and initially buried her near a business on Harvest Lane in Ronks. That’s where a bra and stockings were eventually found, but no body. Police narrowed their search by using Smokers’ cell phone records. Adams says they believe Smoker moved the body to where it was discovered on railroad property behind Dutchland Incorporated in Sadsbury Township. They also found a bonnet, dress and shoes. After an autopsy, the body will be released to the family today. Smoker is being held in Lancaster County Prison without bail.