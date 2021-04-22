Remains Found In Missing Lancaster Co. Teen Case

A news conference will he held later this morning after human remains were found in eastern Lancaster County. In making the announcement, the district attorney said the discovery was part of a search in connection with the disappearance of Linda Stoltzfoos. The 18-year-old disappeared last June-21 as she walked home from a church service in Upper Leacock Township. Later, East Lampeter Township Police used surveillance video to arrest 35-year old Justo Smoker of Paradise Township. Smoker was initially charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment until authorities matched DNA samples from the suspect to buried clothing items from Stoltzfoos. Prosecutors then added a homicide charge late last year. Smoker is being held without bail in the Lancaster County Prison.