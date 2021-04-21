Police Deliver Baby In York Co.

One of York County’s newest residents entered the world this week with the help of York Area Regional Police. Officials say Corporal Stephanie Phillips and officer Brandy Goodling responded to a pregnancy call in Windsor Township at 4am on Tuesday. The baby wasn’t waiting for an ambulance and without medical assistance, Phillips delivered the baby. Then when the ambulance arrived Officer Goodling jumped in and drove the ambulance to the hospital so the medics could tend to the baby and mother. Everyone is doing well.