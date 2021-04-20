Wolf Gets COVID-19 Vaccine In York

Forty-two percent of Pennsylvanians have received at least 1-dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That number now includes Governor Tom Wolf who got his first dose of the Moderna vaccine at the Family First Health Center in York City Monday. The Governor says he hopes his “vaccination sets an example” and he encourages residents “to make the decision to make an appointment….to get vaccinated.” Wolf age and job meant he could have been vaccinated earlier, but he said he chose to wait until all residents 16 and older were eligible. The Governor was also given an appointment for his second dose in 4-weeks. .