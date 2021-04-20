Maximum Prison Term Ordered In York Shooting Death

A York City man is headed to prison for a shooting death 7-years ago. The York Daily Record reports that 29-year old Naquan Coakley entered a plea of no contest to third degree murder last winter in the July-2014 shooting death of 23-year old Dashaun Davis along Union Street. A judge on Monday ordered Coakley to serve the maximum sentence of 20-to-40 years in prison. Police say the shooting was part of a robbery spree assembled by 34-year old Jeff Reid Jr. In 2016, Reid was found guilty of multiple crimes including first- and second-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole — plus 24 to 48 years.