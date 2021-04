A motorcyclist lost control and hit a median along I-83 northbound near Exit-14 on Sunday afternoon. The Coroner’s Office says within seconds of the accident, another crash happened at the same spot involving two SUV’s and two tractor-trailers. The biker who was lying in the road was then caught in the ensuing accident and died at the scene. Officials identify the victim as 26-year old Patrick Clafferty of York Township. State Police are investigating.