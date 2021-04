A domestic dispute turned fatal in Lancaster County over the weekend. West Hempfield Township Police say an argument turned violent Friday night in a home along the 400 block of Hillside Drive in Mountville. Officers responded to find Richard Williams wounded from a gunshot. Williams was taken to Lancaster General Hospital where he died from his injuries. Police then arrested 34-year old Cheryl Byrd who has been charged with criminal homicide. An autopsy is set for this morning.