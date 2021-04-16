Train/Car Crash Victim Identified In Lancaster Co.

The Lancaster County woman who was killed in a collision between a train and her car this week has been identified. East Lampeter Township police say 38-year-old Haregua Wall of Lititz died in the Wednesday afternoon crash as she was heading to work at Dart Container’s plant near Leola. Officers say video shows that she appeared to slow down for the tracks, but then continued and was struck. Wall’s car was pushed along the tracks for several hundred feet. Police say the crossing has a stop sign, but no gate arm. The investigation is ongoing.