PA Scam Alert

Authorities are warning of 2-recent scams. The state Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts says suspects are spoofing the AOPC’s phone number and are threatening victims that they will placed on the sex offender registry if outstanding fines aren’t paid by gift cards or electronic transfer. Also, the Lititz Boro Township Police Department says someone posed as a Social Security agent and convinced the resident to buy 2-thousand dollars worth of gift cards to correct an issue. A reminder that anytime someone tells you to submit payment by gift cards, it’s a scam. Also, never produce personal information and contact police if you receive such a call.