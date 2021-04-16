J&J Vaccine Suspension Extended, PA Speaker Has COVID

The suspension of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Pennsylvania has been extended until at least April 24th. State health officials confirmed that a Pennsylvania woman was one of the six cases of rare blood clots that occurred within two weeks of receiving that vaccine. Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives has tested positive for COVID-19. Lancaster Republican representative Bryan Cutler issued a statement saying he is experiencing mild symptoms and will work from home during his quarantine. He says he was not inside the Capitol building when he was exposed to the virus.