Father Charged With Injuring Infant Son In Lancaster Co.

A Lancaster County father has been arrested for injuring his one-month old child. Police say Brandon Bish has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Endangering the Welfare of Children after an incident last January where a child in his care was found to have a broken femur. Prosecutors say Bish admitted to “playing bicycle” with the child, and after smoking marijuana said he could have used too much force. The boy was initially taken to Lancaster General Health Urgent Care, and he was transferred to Penn State Hershey Medical Center Children’s Hospital. Bish was also accused in a previous assault case involving another one of his children. His bail was set at $100,000.