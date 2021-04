A York man who threatened women, and physically assaulted them into sex trafficking is headed to prison. Acting United States Attorney Bruce Brandler says 54-year-old Robert Johnson knowingly recruited and enticed multiple victims to engage in commercial sex acts between November 2015 and August 2016, in York County. Brandler says Johnson would take all the money the women earned and he then supplied them with food, clothing, and drugs. A judge has sentenced Johnson to 33-years in prison.