PA Opens COVID-19 Vaccinations To Everyone 16 & Older

Starting today, all Pennsylvania adults will be eligible to schedule an appointment for the COVID -19 vaccine. Governor Tom Wolf announced the move as case counts and hospitalization rates have increased. Wolf says everyone 16 years and older can go for a dose starting today. Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam says this change means simpler, streamlined operations for vaccine providers that no longer need to check eligibility of people making appointments. To schedule an appointment, check the Vaccine Provider Map at the web site: health.pa.gov or call 1-877-PA-HEALTH.

The Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center at the old Bon-Ton store at Park City Center is ready for the increased demand. They’ll get help from a new partnership with the Pennsylvania National Guard. About 3-dozen Guard members will serve in various support roles.

And finally, state officials are launching a COVID-19 Mobile Vaccination Clinic tour starting next week. The goal is to reach under-served communities.