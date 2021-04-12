Woman Killed In York Co. Traffic Accident

A two-vehicle traffic accident in York County Sunday morning has left a woman dead. The Coroner’s Office says York Area Regional Police were called to Lombard and Kendale Roads in Windsor Township just after 11am. Officers say a female passenger in a vehicle that ran a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle died. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity is being withheld pending family notification. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, April 13 at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.