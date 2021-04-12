Suspect Charged In Domestic Double Shooting In Cumberland County

When police were first called to a Cumberland County home on Saturday, officers left when they determined that a domestic dispute between a father and daughter was civil. But a short time later, East Pennsboro Township Police responded to a 911 call for a double shooting at the home along the first block of Greenmont Drive. Officers arrived the second time to find the daughter shot dead and the wife seriously wounded. The wife was taken to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital but we do not have a current condition. Police arrested the father, 78-year old John Miller without incident. He has been charged with criminal homicide. Miller is being held in the Cumberland County Prison.