York Co. Murder Suspect Arrested

A West York murder suspect who was considered ‘armed and dangerous’ has been taken into custody. U.S. Marshals and the York County Drug Task Force say 29-year old Ronald Boyd Jr. has been arrested for the Valentine’s Day killing of 30-year-old Angel Perez II of Springettsbury Township. The victim was shot multiple times along the 1400-block of Market Street following an after-hours party. Perez was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Boyd is charged with criminal homicide and he is being held without bail in the York County Prison.