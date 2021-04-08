Fugitive Captured, Returned To Lancaster County

After more than 6-years on the run from his trial on multiple child sex charges in Lancaster, a fugitive has been captured. U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force say they arrested 49-year old Oneximo Mendez without incident last January in the Dominican Republic. Mendez is a former resident of Lancaster city who was charged in 2011 for several crimes including rape of a child. His trial was to begin in September of 2014 when he made bail and fled the area. Officials say Mendez has been extradited back to Lancaster. He’s being held in the county prison where his original bail at $750,000 was raised to $6-million.