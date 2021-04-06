PA Voters Can Register Ahead Of May Primary

Voters in Pennsylvania has just under 4-weeks to get registered for the state’s primary next month. Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid reminds eligible residents that the deadline to register to vote is May 3 ahead of the May 18 primary. Republicans and Democrats will choose their parties’ nominees for seats on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Superior Court, Commonwealth Court, county Common Pleas Courts, and Philadelphia Municipal Court as well as local races. Parts of York County will have a special election for the 48th State Senate District seat. Get more registration information by calling toll-free 1-877-VOTESPA or head online to votesPA.com