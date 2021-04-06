Drowning Deaths Update

We know more about the two people found dead in the region last weekend. The York County Coroner’s Office says two-year-old Kamdyn Torres of North York Borough died Sunday after apparently wandering away from his home and he was later found in a stormwater tunnel. Northern Regional Police are investigating. In Lancaster County, the Coroner’s Office says an 84-year-old man was found dead Sunday evening in a Martic Township pond. They haven’t yet publicly identified him. Lancaster Online reports that an empty boat was found in the pond the day before. State Police call the incident an ‘accidental death.’