A missing 2 year-old boy was found inside a North York Borough storm water tunnel Sunday evening. Police say the toddler was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Officers say the boy was reported missing from a home along the 1300 block of North Duke Street at around 6:30pm. A search used volunteers and K9’s from the York County Sheriff’s Department. The boy was found about 2-hours later. An investigation into the accidental drowning is underway.