Suspect In York Co. Murder Also Wanted For FLA Killing

More details have been released about a York County murder. Police tell the York Daily Record that a house guest is accused of fatally stabbing his host 65-year-old Robert Runkle early Tuesday morning. it happened in a home along the first block of North Gotwalt Street in West Manchester Township. Officers say the suspect fled the area but he was arrested in Virginia the next day. Police say 33-year old Brian Peters Jr. is charged with criminal homicide, and murder of the first, second and third degree. The suspect awaits extradition back to York County. Officers say there’s also an outstanding warrant for Peters’ in Melbourne, Florida where he is wanted for multiple crimes including first-degree premeditated murder.