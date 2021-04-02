PA Restaurants & Gyms Can Increase Capacity Starting Sunday

COVID-19 mitigation orders targeting the restaurant industry and other businesses in the state will be eased starting Easter Sunday. Governor Tom Wolf says that’s when capacity limits for restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues including casinos, theaters and malls will increase to 75% occupancy. Wolf adds that restaurants can resume bar service, allow alcohol service without purchase of food and once again sell alcohol after 11p.m. The Governor says maximum occupancy limits for indoor events will be 25% of maximum occupancy, regardless of venue size, while outdoor events are limited to 50% occupancy. Wolf encourages residents to continue to wear a mask, social distance, and, as vaccinations ramp up, get innoculated when it’s your turn. Businesses can get more details at the state Department of Labor & Industry web site at: DLI-dot-PA-dot-GOV.