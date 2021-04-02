NC Road Rage Suspect Arrested For Killing Lancaster Co. Woman

The suspect wanted for allegedly killing a Lancaster County woman in North Carolina has been arrested. Police say 29-year old Dejywan Floyd of Lumberton, North Carolina is being held without bail after he was taken into custody on Thursday. The Robeson County Sheriff says the March-25th incident along I-95 South just north of Lumberton left 47-year old Julie Eberly of Manheim seriously wounded. The mother of 6 later died of her injuries. The Sheriff says Eberly’s vehicle reportedly came close to the suspect vehicle while merging into a lane. The suspect vehicle then came alongside Eberly’s passenger side where he fired multiple shots, one of which hit the woman. The suspect then drove off. Floyd is charged with first degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied property. Eberly’s husband was driving their car during the attack. He was not hurt. The couple had been traveling to Hilton Head for a vacation.