Ephrata Man Charged With Child Sexual Assault

A Lancaster County man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a young girl nearly 3-dozen times. East Earl Township Police say 24-year old Jacob Newnam of Ephrata faces 10 felonies and two misdemeanors for the assaults that happened about 35 times from 2012 to 2014. Officers say Newnam was 16 and 17 years old at the time while the victim was 12-years old when the attacks started. The girl told police that the suspect threatened to hurt her if she told anyone. Newnam is being held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.