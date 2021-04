We know more about the man who was fatally stabbed in his West Manchester Township home this week. The York County Coroner’s Office says 65-year-old Robert Runkle was found dead early Tuesday morning in a home along the first block of North Gotwalt Street. Officers say a suspect has been arrested in Virginia. The cause and manner of death will be determined after an autopsy set for today at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. The investigation is ongoing.