Support Give Local York 2021 on Friday, May 7th

NEWSTALK 93.9 & 910 WSBA
is proud to be a media sponsor of Give Local York again in 2021!
Last year, in the midst of a devastating pandemic, our community came together to raise $3.5 million for more than 300 local nonprofits, showing that we are a truly generous community that has each other’s backs. Because you give where you live during Give Local York, we know York County can weather any storm and we can do it together. Save the date for May 7, 2021. It’s time to Give Local, York!
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, local events surrounding Give Local York are subject to change but the giving will still go on. Check GiveLocalYork.org for updates!
#YorkStrongerTogether, Now More Than Ever!
We will be introducing you to several of our great, York County non-profits throughout the month. Listen for interviews on the WBSA Morning News with Gary Sutton:
- April 1 – We Are CASA
- April 2 – Miss PA Scholarship Fund
- April 5 – Colonial House
- April 6 – Salvation Army
- April 7 – York College of PA
- April 8 – Valley Youth House
- April 9 – Kable House Presents
- April 12 – “Jesus Christ Superstar” presented by Stewartstown United Methodist Church
- April 13 – Community Progress Council
- April 14 – Susquehanna Youth Ballet
- April 15 – Jessica & Friends Community
- April 16 – York County Veterans Outreach
- April 19 – York Day Nursery
- April 20 – VisionCorps
- April 21 – South Central PA Search and Rescue
- April 22 – Red Land Senior Center
- April 23 – Central PA Food Bank
- April 26 – Able-Services
- April 27 – The Grotto Community Center
- April 28 – Northern Central Railway
- April 29 – Suicide Prevention of York
- April 30 – Creative York
Learn more and support local non-profits at GiveLocalYork.org.