PA Unveils Expanded Vaccination Plan

Pennsylvania has updated the timeline for all residents to get vaccinated. As vaccinations for people in Phase 1A are completed, state health officials say on April 5th all residents who qualify under Phase 1B will be eligible. That group includes first responders and essential workers like those in manufacturing and public transport among others. Then on April 12th, Pennsylvanians in 1C can schedule appointments. That group includes food service, communications and bank employees. And finally on April 19th, the remainder of the population will be eligible to make an appointment.

Meanwhile, officials with WellSpan Health say they have COVID-19 vaccine appointments available as soon as this week for people in Lancaster County. These are open to anyone eligible under Phase 1A. Schedule an appointment at mywellspan.org. You do not need to be a WellSpan patient. People can also use their COVID-19 hotline: 1-855- 851-3641.