Lancaster: Father Arrested In Son’s Death

A Lancaster father has been charged after his infant son died of asphyxiation. Manheim Township Police tell Lancaster Online that 30-year old Rolston Sturkey was charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child along with two drug charges. Officers say a 3-month-old child was found unresponsive on the floor of a home along the 700 block of Wyncroft Lane. Emergency responders were not able to revive the child. Police say an autopsy determined that the child died as a result of accidental asphyxiation after Sturkey laid the boy down on a makeshift bed of blankets about six inches away from his chest. While in the apartment, officers found cocaine, scales and about $1700 in cash. Sturkey is free after posting $50,000 bail.