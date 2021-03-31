York Co. Father Pleads ‘No Contest’ To Abusing 5-Children

The West York father who resided over what police called a “house of horrors” has pleaded no contest to aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children. The York Daily Record says 74-year old Charles Benjamin abused five of his children, who ranged in age from 2 to 6, in a variety of ways including beatings that left scars. Prosecutors say Benjamin did not admit guilt but acknowledged that there was enough evidence for him to be convicted. The judge sentenced Benjamin to serve 571-days to 23-months in York County Prison plus 10 years’ probation. He also lost his parental rights and cannot have any contact with the children. Benjamin was also ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.