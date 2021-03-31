Penn State Health Expands Again In Lancaster Co.

Penn State Health will open an $11.2 million pediatric outpatient center in Lancaster County. The health system says construction on the site of the former Toys R Us store on Harrisburg Pike at Route 30 will begin later this spring. The facility is expected to employ about 40-workers. It will open in the spring of next year. This is the third expansion of services by Penn State Health in Lancaster. They are also developing a hospital on State Road near Route 283 while the Lime Spring Outpatient Center opened on Noll Drive in 2019.