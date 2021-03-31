PA COVID-19 Update Wednesday AM

Pennsylvania is on track to get complete vaccination appointments for people in Phase 1A by today. Governor Wolf gave that update Tuesday during a visit to a drive-thru mass vaccination site at Harrisburg Area Community College in Dauphin County. While Wolf said the vaccinations of teachers and school staff should wrap up by the end of the week. He did not give a timetable for expanding vaccinations into Phase 1B and Phase 1C which includes first responders and essential workers like grocery store employees and transportation workers. Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania departments of Health and Education Tuesday announced updated recommendations for K-12 schools on social distancing in classrooms and how to handle COVID-19 cases in school buildings. Officials say the guidance brings the commonwealth a step closer to a full return to in-person teaching and learning across Pennsylvania. Aligning with new CDC recommendations that reflect the latest research, Pennsylvania students may now be at least 3 feet apart in classrooms. The previous requirement was 6 feet. Universal masking remains a requirement. The guidance for closures to in-person learning in some instances is reduced by more than 50%.