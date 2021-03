Two days after a 16-year old boy was shot dead on a York City street, a 13-year old boy is wounded. Police say the teen was shot while walking along the 100-block of South Newberry Street Monday night just after 6:30p. Officers say the victim is expected to survive. Meanwhile, the hunt for the person who shot and killed Tyree Smart last Saturday afternoon continues. No word yet on any suspect. Anyone who can help either investigation is asked to call York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-TIPS.