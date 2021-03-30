Body Found In Conestoga River

An autopsy is planned for Wednesday on the body of a man pulled from the Conestoga River in Lancaster County on Monday. Police say the body was found partially submerged near the 100-block of Reedy Lane just after 9am. Officers say there were no obvious signs of trauma and the body appeared to have been there “for a period of time.” Police don’t believe there is a danger to the public. The man’s identity has not been released publicly. Anyone who has more information can text a tip to ‘LANCS’ plus the message to 847411.