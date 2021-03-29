York County Man Dies In Weekend Traffic Accident

A Hanover man is dead following a traffic accident in Adams County over the weekend. The York Daily Record reports that according to police, an SUV pulled onto East Berlin Road in Reading Township on Saturday and hit a vehicle which traveled into the opposite lane and hit a motorcycle. Officers say the driver of the bike, 74-year old John Sharp died at the scene while his passenger was flown to WellSpan York Hospital. We do not know her condition. There were no other serious injuries. An investigation is ongoing.