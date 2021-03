The victim who died in a York City shooting on Saturday has been identified. The Coroner’s Office says 16 year-old Tyree Smart of York City was found shot multiple times just before 3 p.m. along the 300-block of West Newton Avenue. Officers provided aid but Smart died a short time later. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. No word yet on a suspect. Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 717-849-2204.