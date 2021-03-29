PA COVID-19 Update Weekend

Technical issues caused a delay in releasing COVID-19 data for Pennsylvania over the weekend. Officials with the state Department of Health say they will have an update on numbers on Monday. Last Thursday, the state reached its 1-millionth case of of the virus since the pandemic began. The death toll will cross 25,000 probably Monday or Tuesday. Meanwhile, officials remind residents that vaccine supply from the federal government remains limited, there is help in scheduling an appointment when it is your turn. The web site: health-dot-pa-dot-gov has a guide that explains the process. There’s a vaccine provider map as well as opportunities to provide feedback on the state’s plan. Help is also available at 1-877-PA-HEALTH.