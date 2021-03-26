PA Hits 1-Million COVID-19 Cases

Pennsylvania reached its 1-millionth case of COVID-19 on Thursday. It happened when state health officials confirmed an additional 3,623-positive cases of the virus. The death toll added 41 new names for a total of 24,917. Meanwhile, Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam has issued an amended order requiring vaccine providers to work with local county Area Agencies on Aging and Medical Assistance Managed Care Organizations to schedule appointments. Beam says the move is in reaction to seniors and those with certain medical conditions who are having trouble getting immunized. The state says the goal of vaccinating everyone in Phase 1A by March-31.