Lancaster Co. Woman Killed In NC Road Rage Incident

A road rage incident in North Carolina has claimed the life of a Lancaster County woman. Police in Robeson County say 47-year old Julie Eberly of Manheim, was shot on I-95 South just north of Lumberton on Thursday morning. The Sheriff says Eberly’s vehicle reportedly came close to the suspect vehicle while merging into a lane. The suspect vehicle then came alongside Eberly’s passenger side where he fired multiple shots, one of which hit the woman. The suspect then drove off. The hunt for him continues. The victim was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Officers say Eberly’s husband was in the car at the time and he was not hurt. The couple were headed to Hilton Head for vacation. Their family includes 6-kids who did not make the trip.