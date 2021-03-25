York Co. Mass Vaccination Center Opens Thursday

A mass vaccination center opens today in York County. Its the result of a partnership between the Commissioners and WellSpan Health. Officials hope around 800-people a day will get vaccinated inside of the old AC Moore along Route-30 in the Manchester Crossroads shopping center. Individuals don’t have to be a WellSpan patient to sign up for an appointment but they will have to use mywellspan.org and create an account. People can also schedule appointments through the COVID-19 hotline: 1-855- 851-3641. Meanwhile, officials remind residents that a wide-spread moratorium on utility shutoffs that started due to the outbreak of the pandemic ends in one week on April 1. Last month, Governor Tom Wolf said a million customers state-wide could face shutoffs.