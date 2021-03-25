Posted on

The past year has been difficult for everyone, but we’re making it a little better by handing out loads of money this Spring!

Each weekday starting April 1st, we’re giving away $100 every hour from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m., plus every winner will have a chance at $25,000!

Just listen for the National Keyword at the top of each hour, text it to 95819, and you could win!

Use your $100 to pay the bills, buy some groceries, or treat yourself! And start daydreaming about what you would do with $25,000 – buy a car, renovate your home, or plan some much needed vacations!

*If you don’t have a text message plan, or you are having technical difficulties with texting, submit your keyword entry online.

Official Rules will be posted April 1st.

